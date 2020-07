Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Just remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage with new flooring and paint throughout as well as new countertops in popular area of Oak Cliff. Home features many built-in shelving areas for that extra touch. Utility area located in the garage. Close to entertainment, major thru-ways and Cedar Crest Golf Course.