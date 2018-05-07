All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2611 Hondo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2611 Hondo Avenue
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:09 AM

2611 Hondo Avenue

2611 Hondo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2611 Hondo Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
4 brand new construction condos west of Oak Lawn; featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, & private landscaped backyards. The 2nd floor features quartz counter tops, large pantry & defined living & dining rooms. The soaring 12 foot high ceilings & large picture window allow natural light to flood into the entertaining space. Built in shelving in the dining room can act as an occasional study nook or house a wine fridge & spin it into a dry bar. Tile in both the master & guest room showers reaches the ceiling, showing off the vast ceiling height. Conveniently located off Maple, w easy access on & off the Dallas North Toll Road, Love Field, 35, & the Medical District. Get into this neighborhood early before prices rise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Hondo Avenue have any available units?
2611 Hondo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 Hondo Avenue have?
Some of 2611 Hondo Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Hondo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Hondo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Hondo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2611 Hondo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2611 Hondo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2611 Hondo Avenue offers parking.
Does 2611 Hondo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 Hondo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Hondo Avenue have a pool?
No, 2611 Hondo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Hondo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2611 Hondo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Hondo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2611 Hondo Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir on Addison
17671 Addison Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Uptown at Cole Park
3030 Elizabeth St
Dallas, TX 75204
Chimney Hill
9637 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Grand Reserve
6044 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
M-Line Tower
3200 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University