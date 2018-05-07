2611 Hondo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

4 brand new construction condos west of Oak Lawn; featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, & private landscaped backyards. The 2nd floor features quartz counter tops, large pantry & defined living & dining rooms. The soaring 12 foot high ceilings & large picture window allow natural light to flood into the entertaining space. Built in shelving in the dining room can act as an occasional study nook or house a wine fridge & spin it into a dry bar. Tile in both the master & guest room showers reaches the ceiling, showing off the vast ceiling height. Conveniently located off Maple, w easy access on & off the Dallas North Toll Road, Love Field, 35, & the Medical District. Get into this neighborhood early before prices rise.