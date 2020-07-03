2610 Nicholson Dr

Amenities
Beautiful Wynnewood Home - Property Id: 173452
Available immediately! Just finished updates including granite counters and luxury floors! An additional room is set right off the master bedroom that can be used as a study or nursery.this home has a carport and a huge backyard which makes it great for kids and pets. All appliances will be provided for you including the gas range, refrigerator, washer and dryer! This perfectly located home is close to highways and schools. Easy access to the Bishop Arts district. Call today for viewing or an application.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173452
Property Id 173452
(RLNE5368085)