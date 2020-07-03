All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:36 PM

2610 Nicholson Dr

2610 Nicholson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2610 Nicholson Drive, Dallas, TX 75224

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
carport
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Wynnewood Home - Property Id: 173452

Available immediately! Just finished updates including granite counters and luxury floors! An additional room is set right off the master bedroom that can be used as a study or nursery.this home has a carport and a huge backyard which makes it great for kids and pets. All appliances will be provided for you including the gas range, refrigerator, washer and dryer! This perfectly located home is close to highways and schools. Easy access to the Bishop Arts district. Call today for viewing or an application.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173452
Property Id 173452

(RLNE5368085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Nicholson Dr have any available units?
2610 Nicholson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 Nicholson Dr have?
Some of 2610 Nicholson Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Nicholson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Nicholson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Nicholson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 Nicholson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2610 Nicholson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2610 Nicholson Dr offers parking.
Does 2610 Nicholson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2610 Nicholson Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Nicholson Dr have a pool?
No, 2610 Nicholson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Nicholson Dr have accessible units?
No, 2610 Nicholson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Nicholson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Nicholson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

