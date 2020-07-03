All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:35 AM

2552 Tan Oak Dr.

2552 Tan Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2552 Tan Oak Drive, Dallas, TX 75212

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/15/20 2552 Tan Oak - Property Id: 1825

Beautiful, well-maintained home in quiet, safe, secluded neighborhood that is one of Dallas's best kept secrets. Minutes from Medical District, Trinity Groves, Bishop Arts, Uptown and Love Field. Easy access to I-35, I-30, 183, Loop 12 and Woodall Rodgers. New kitchen floor. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Solar panels great for the environment. Space for a small garden in backyard.

Facts:
-Landlord is local owner with years of experience
-2 car garage
-Fireplace

*Tenant responsible for electric, water, sewer, lawn care*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/1825
Property Id 1825

(RLNE5830166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 Tan Oak Dr. have any available units?
2552 Tan Oak Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2552 Tan Oak Dr. have?
Some of 2552 Tan Oak Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 Tan Oak Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2552 Tan Oak Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 Tan Oak Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2552 Tan Oak Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2552 Tan Oak Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2552 Tan Oak Dr. offers parking.
Does 2552 Tan Oak Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2552 Tan Oak Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 Tan Oak Dr. have a pool?
No, 2552 Tan Oak Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2552 Tan Oak Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2552 Tan Oak Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 Tan Oak Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2552 Tan Oak Dr. has units with dishwashers.

