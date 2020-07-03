2552 Tan Oak Dr.

Amenities
Available 08/15/20 2552 Tan Oak - Property Id: 1825
Beautiful, well-maintained home in quiet, safe, secluded neighborhood that is one of Dallas's best kept secrets. Minutes from Medical District, Trinity Groves, Bishop Arts, Uptown and Love Field. Easy access to I-35, I-30, 183, Loop 12 and Woodall Rodgers. New kitchen floor. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Solar panels great for the environment. Space for a small garden in backyard.
Facts:
-Landlord is local owner with years of experience
-2 car garage
-Fireplace
*Tenant responsible for electric, water, sewer, lawn care*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/1825
