2552 Tan Oak Dr.

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/15/20 2552 Tan Oak - Property Id: 1825



Beautiful, well-maintained home in quiet, safe, secluded neighborhood that is one of Dallas's best kept secrets. Minutes from Medical District, Trinity Groves, Bishop Arts, Uptown and Love Field. Easy access to I-35, I-30, 183, Loop 12 and Woodall Rodgers. New kitchen floor. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Solar panels great for the environment. Space for a small garden in backyard.



-Landlord is local owner with years of experience

-2 car garage

-Fireplace



*Tenant responsible for electric, water, sewer, lawn care*

