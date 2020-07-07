2537 W 10th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

ASK HOW TO MOVE IN WITH ZERO DEPOSIT! Gorgeous remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath. Hardwood floors. Updated eat in kitchen with quartz counters and stainless appliances. Spacious living room and formal dining. Master bath with marble and granite, soaking tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Large windows for lots of natural light. Deck in back with detached garage. Gated drive with remote. SmartHome features. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Ready for immediate move in. Fireplace is decorative only. Kitchen table and chairs included if tenant wants to use them.