Dallas, TX
2537 W 10th Street
2537 W 10th Street

2537 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2537 West 10th Street, Dallas, TX 75211
Kessler Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ASK HOW TO MOVE IN WITH ZERO DEPOSIT! Gorgeous remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath. Hardwood floors. Updated eat in kitchen with quartz counters and stainless appliances. Spacious living room and formal dining. Master bath with marble and granite, soaking tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Large windows for lots of natural light. Deck in back with detached garage. Gated drive with remote. SmartHome features. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Ready for immediate move in. Fireplace is decorative only. Kitchen table and chairs included if tenant wants to use them.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 W 10th Street have any available units?
2537 W 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2537 W 10th Street have?
Some of 2537 W 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 W 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2537 W 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 W 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2537 W 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2537 W 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2537 W 10th Street offers parking.
Does 2537 W 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2537 W 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 W 10th Street have a pool?
No, 2537 W 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2537 W 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 2537 W 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 W 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2537 W 10th Street has units with dishwashers.

