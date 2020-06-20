2527 Amelia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Lovely home located in family friendly Moxleys-Oak Lawn Heights. Prime location, walking distance to UT Southwestern & Medical Dist. Minutes to ND TOLL, DART, Uptown & Downtown Dallas. Welcoming drive-up appeal with brick and stone construction and lush landscaping. Beautiful hardwood floors,Open floor-plan with cathedral ceilings, open kitchen with huge island, huge backyard with 8ft privacy fence, spacious Master BR with jetted tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. 2nd level has 2 additional bdrms with private entrances, a 4th massive bedroom that can be a media room, loft area, 2nd living area with a lovely balcony to enjoy your morning coffee overlooking the park across the street. Perfect Family Home!