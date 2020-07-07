2526 Elm Street

Amenities
Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you'll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out!
Apartment Amenities
Two finish schemes
Painted accent wall in living area
Urban mudrooms and built-in desks
Quartz countertops with solid wood custom cabinetry
Wood flooring in living and kitchen; with select homes featuring wood flooring throughout
Stainless steel appliances, including a side-by-side refrigerator with a water dispenser, gas range with front controls, microwave and dishwasher
Dine-in gourmet island and wine fridge in kitchen
Sonos wireless system with built-in speakers
Full-size washer and dryer
Custom decorative lighting in kitchen and bath
Crafted tubs with tiled fronts and frameless glass shower enclosures featuring rainfall and handheld showerheads
Crafted ceilings with lit coves and continuous dimmable lighting
Spacious walk-in closets with customizable Elfa shelving
Solar shades on living area windows and blackout shades in bedrooms
Balcony
Private terrace with fireplace
Community Amenities
Exclusive gathering areas, including a private resident bar
Accommodating wellness offerings, including a full fitness center and flex fitness studio with an activity deck
Resort-inspired community features, including a pool deck with cabanas, lounge seating, grilling stations, fireplaces and a fire pit overlooking Downtown Dallas
Convenient features, including a dog wash, bike storage and repair room and controlled access garage parking
Hospitality-centered services, such as dry cleaning and package lockers and a coffee bar
Elevated creative spaces, including a media tunnel with private reading nooks and a makers space with a catering kitchen and collaborative creative lab