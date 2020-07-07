2526 Elm Street

Amenities

Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you'll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out!



Apartment Amenities



Two finish schemes



Painted accent wall in living area



Urban mudrooms and built-in desks



Quartz countertops with solid wood custom cabinetry



Wood flooring in living and kitchen; with select homes featuring wood flooring throughout



Stainless steel appliances, including a side-by-side refrigerator with a water dispenser, gas range with front controls, microwave and dishwasher



Dine-in gourmet island and wine fridge in kitchen



Sonos wireless system with built-in speakers



Full-size washer and dryer



Custom decorative lighting in kitchen and bath



Crafted tubs with tiled fronts and frameless glass shower enclosures featuring rainfall and handheld showerheads



Crafted ceilings with lit coves and continuous dimmable lighting



Spacious walk-in closets with customizable Elfa shelving



Solar shades on living area windows and blackout shades in bedrooms



Balcony



Private terrace with fireplace







Community Amenities



Exclusive gathering areas, including a private resident bar



Accommodating wellness offerings, including a full fitness center and flex fitness studio with an activity deck



Resort-inspired community features, including a pool deck with cabanas, lounge seating, grilling stations, fireplaces and a fire pit overlooking Downtown Dallas



Convenient features, including a dog wash, bike storage and repair room and controlled access garage parking



Hospitality-centered services, such as dry cleaning and package lockers and a coffee bar



Elevated creative spaces, including a media tunnel with private reading nooks and a makers space with a catering kitchen and collaborative creative lab



