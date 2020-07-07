All apartments in Dallas
2526 Elm Street

2526 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

2526 Elm Street, Dallas, TX 75226
Deep Ellum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Looking for a new apartment?

  I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We're a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I'm super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn't know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.

________________________________
  Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you'll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Two finish schemes

Painted accent wall in living area

Urban mudrooms and built-in desks

Quartz countertops with solid wood custom cabinetry

Wood flooring in living and kitchen; with select homes featuring wood flooring throughout

Stainless steel appliances, including a side-by-side refrigerator with a water dispenser, gas range with front controls, microwave and dishwasher

Dine-in gourmet island and wine fridge in kitchen

Sonos wireless system with built-in speakers

Full-size washer and dryer

Custom decorative lighting in kitchen and bath

Crafted tubs with tiled fronts and frameless glass shower enclosures featuring rainfall and handheld showerheads

Crafted ceilings with lit coves and continuous dimmable lighting

Spacious walk-in closets with customizable Elfa shelving

Solar shades on living area windows and blackout shades in bedrooms

Balcony

Private terrace with fireplace

 

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Exclusive gathering areas, including a private resident bar

Accommodating wellness offerings, including a full fitness center and flex fitness studio with an activity deck

Resort-inspired community features, including a pool deck with cabanas, lounge seating, grilling stations, fireplaces and a fire pit overlooking Downtown Dallas

Convenient features, including a dog wash, bike storage and repair room and controlled access garage parking

Hospitality-centered services, such as dry cleaning and package lockers and a coffee bar

Elevated creative spaces, including a media tunnel with private reading nooks and a makers space with a catering kitchen and collaborative creative lab

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 Elm Street have any available units?
2526 Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2526 Elm Street have?
Some of 2526 Elm Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Elm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2526 Elm Street is pet friendly.
Does 2526 Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 2526 Elm Street offers parking.
Does 2526 Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2526 Elm Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Elm Street have a pool?
Yes, 2526 Elm Street has a pool.
Does 2526 Elm Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2526 Elm Street has accessible units.
Does 2526 Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2526 Elm Street has units with dishwashers.

