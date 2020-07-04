All apartments in Dallas
2519 Shelby Avenue

Location

2519 Shelby Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Loation, Location, Location! Beautiful gated 3 bedroom, 3 & half bath corner townhome in desirable Oak Lawn! Close to parks, highways, dining, and entertainment! Bright, open floor plan with lots of windows! Recent wood flooring and Carpet! Kitchen with Granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar overlooking Dining and Living area. Large master bedroom with jacuzzi and separate shower. Walk-in closets, window coverings and ceiling fans. Each bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included! Attached 2 car garage with epoxy finish, private fence yard with patio. Ample additional parking. Very Low HOA & Insurance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 Shelby Avenue have any available units?
2519 Shelby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2519 Shelby Avenue have?
Some of 2519 Shelby Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 Shelby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2519 Shelby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 Shelby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2519 Shelby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2519 Shelby Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2519 Shelby Avenue offers parking.
Does 2519 Shelby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2519 Shelby Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 Shelby Avenue have a pool?
No, 2519 Shelby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2519 Shelby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2519 Shelby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 Shelby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2519 Shelby Avenue has units with dishwashers.

