2519 Shelby Avenue

Amenities
Loation, Location, Location! Beautiful gated 3 bedroom, 3 & half bath corner townhome in desirable Oak Lawn! Close to parks, highways, dining, and entertainment! Bright, open floor plan with lots of windows! Recent wood flooring and Carpet! Kitchen with Granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar overlooking Dining and Living area. Large master bedroom with jacuzzi and separate shower. Walk-in closets, window coverings and ceiling fans. Each bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included! Attached 2 car garage with epoxy finish, private fence yard with patio. Ample additional parking. Very Low HOA & Insurance!