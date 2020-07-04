2517 Shelby Avenue

Amenities
LEASING SPECIAL! $1,000 FIRST MO RENT ON 13 MO LEASE. Gated entry provides safe and secure living in the wonderful small condo complex. 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath. The first floor has a split bedroom and bath plus a 2 car garage. The 2nd floor contains a chef's kitchen plus a Large living and dining area and a half bath. The 3rd floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This is an end unit with an L-shaped courtyard and an 8 ft privacy fence. Gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets. The spacious Master bedroom has a double vanity, jetted tub, separate shower and a large walk in closet. Tenant responsible for maintaining small grass area in courtyard.