2517 Shelby Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2517 Shelby Avenue

2517 Shelby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2517 Shelby Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
LEASING SPECIAL! $1,000 FIRST MO RENT ON 13 MO LEASE. Gated entry provides safe and secure living in the wonderful small condo complex. 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath. The first floor has a split bedroom and bath plus a 2 car garage. The 2nd floor contains a chef's kitchen plus a Large living and dining area and a half bath. The 3rd floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This is an end unit with an L-shaped courtyard and an 8 ft privacy fence. Gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets. The spacious Master bedroom has a double vanity, jetted tub, separate shower and a large walk in closet. Tenant responsible for maintaining small grass area in courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Shelby Avenue have any available units?
2517 Shelby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 Shelby Avenue have?
Some of 2517 Shelby Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Shelby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Shelby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Shelby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2517 Shelby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2517 Shelby Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2517 Shelby Avenue offers parking.
Does 2517 Shelby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2517 Shelby Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Shelby Avenue have a pool?
No, 2517 Shelby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Shelby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2517 Shelby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Shelby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2517 Shelby Avenue has units with dishwashers.

