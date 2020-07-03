2501 N Harwood St, Dallas

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room carport clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga

Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you’re fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone.



Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it’s glorious and swift debut into your belly. It’s like getting to go to Kanye’s first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together.



Community Amenities



Study



Coffee Bar



Fitness Center



Interactive Studio



Conference Room



Concierge Services



Pet Park



Resort Style Pool



BBQ & Picnic Area



Clubroom & Loun



Who is this crazy person?



Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!



Parking Garage