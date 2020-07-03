All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

2501 N Harwood St, Dallas

2501 North Harwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2501 North Harwood Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you’re fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone.

Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it’s glorious and swift debut into your belly. It’s like getting to go to Kanye’s first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together.

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Study

Coffee Bar

Fitness Center

Interactive Studio

Conference Room

Concierge Services

Pet Park

Resort Style Pool

BBQ & Picnic Area

Clubroom & Loun

------------------------------------------------

Who is this crazy person?

Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!

Parking Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 N Harwood St, Dallas have any available units?
2501 N Harwood St, Dallas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 N Harwood St, Dallas have?
Some of 2501 N Harwood St, Dallas's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 N Harwood St, Dallas currently offering any rent specials?
2501 N Harwood St, Dallas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 N Harwood St, Dallas pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 N Harwood St, Dallas is pet friendly.
Does 2501 N Harwood St, Dallas offer parking?
Yes, 2501 N Harwood St, Dallas offers parking.
Does 2501 N Harwood St, Dallas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 N Harwood St, Dallas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 N Harwood St, Dallas have a pool?
Yes, 2501 N Harwood St, Dallas has a pool.
Does 2501 N Harwood St, Dallas have accessible units?
Yes, 2501 N Harwood St, Dallas has accessible units.
Does 2501 N Harwood St, Dallas have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 N Harwood St, Dallas does not have units with dishwashers.

