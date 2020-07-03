All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:50 AM

2500 McKinney

2500 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Spacious Three Bedroom Queen Anne Victorian Style Townhouse With Two Car Attached Garage and a Roof Top Deck Located in the Heart of Uptown Dallas! Whole Foods Market on the Ground Floor and Free Grocery Delivery to Your Front Door! Common Areas include outdoor kitchen and lounge space with fire pit, heated pool, clubhouse, rooftop dog park, media room, 2 story fitness room with on demand fitness, 24 Hour concierge, package service, resident events Security Deposit Waived with Approved Credit! 4 Weeks FREE with 15-24 month lease, 2 weeks FREE with 12-14 month Lease if Move in By September 30, 2019!

§ Once a month free housekeeping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 McKinney have any available units?
2500 McKinney doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 McKinney have?
Some of 2500 McKinney's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 McKinney currently offering any rent specials?
2500 McKinney is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 McKinney pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 McKinney is pet friendly.
Does 2500 McKinney offer parking?
Yes, 2500 McKinney offers parking.
Does 2500 McKinney have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 McKinney offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 McKinney have a pool?
Yes, 2500 McKinney has a pool.
Does 2500 McKinney have accessible units?
No, 2500 McKinney does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 McKinney have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 McKinney has units with dishwashers.

