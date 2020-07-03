2500 McKinney

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park fire pit gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Spacious Three Bedroom Queen Anne Victorian Style Townhouse With Two Car Attached Garage and a Roof Top Deck Located in the Heart of Uptown Dallas! Whole Foods Market on the Ground Floor and Free Grocery Delivery to Your Front Door! Common Areas include outdoor kitchen and lounge space with fire pit, heated pool, clubhouse, rooftop dog park, media room, 2 story fitness room with on demand fitness, 24 Hour concierge, package service, resident events Security Deposit Waived with Approved Credit! 4 Weeks FREE with 15-24 month lease, 2 weeks FREE with 12-14 month Lease if Move in By September 30, 2019!



§ Once a month free housekeeping