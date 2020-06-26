2451 N Garrett Avenue

Amenities

Modern meets Contemporary 3-story standalone corner lot condo unit in the highly coveted Knox-Henderson area. Newer construction with no shared walls. Features hardwood flooring and a small private yard with Enclosed patio. Unique layout with open living and kitchen area on the third floor with a private balcony and soaring ceilings bringing in an abundance of natural light. Large master suite with walk-in closet, shower, and his & her vanities. Landlord pays for HOA dues. Water, gas, and trash will be included in rent. Washer and Dryer not included. Pets are on a case to case basis.