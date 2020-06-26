All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2451 N Garrett Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2451 N Garrett Avenue
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:21 AM

2451 N Garrett Avenue

2451 North Garrett Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Henderson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2451 North Garrett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern meets Contemporary 3-story standalone corner lot condo unit in the highly coveted Knox-Henderson area. Newer construction with no shared walls. Features hardwood flooring and a small private yard with Enclosed patio. Unique layout with open living and kitchen area on the third floor with a private balcony and soaring ceilings bringing in an abundance of natural light. Large master suite with walk-in closet, shower, and his & her vanities. Landlord pays for HOA dues. Water, gas, and trash will be included in rent. Washer and Dryer not included. Pets are on a case to case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2451 N Garrett Avenue have any available units?
2451 N Garrett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2451 N Garrett Avenue have?
Some of 2451 N Garrett Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2451 N Garrett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2451 N Garrett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2451 N Garrett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2451 N Garrett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2451 N Garrett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2451 N Garrett Avenue offers parking.
Does 2451 N Garrett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2451 N Garrett Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2451 N Garrett Avenue have a pool?
No, 2451 N Garrett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2451 N Garrett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2451 N Garrett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2451 N Garrett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2451 N Garrett Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L2 Uptown
2828 Lemmon Ave East
Dallas, TX 75204
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Uptown at Cole Park
3030 Elizabeth St
Dallas, TX 75204
Canyon Creek
10951 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr
Dallas, TX 75204
Post Vineyard
2815 Allen Street, Ste 120
Dallas, TX 75204
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University