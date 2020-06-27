All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
2442 Glenfield Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

2442 Glenfield Avenue

2442 Glenfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2442 Glenfield Avenue, Dallas, TX 75233

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open House Saturday December 7th, 2019 11am-1pm. Great Price for this rental beauty! This appealing home has lots of great features! Living area, Kitchen with Dining area, 3 Roomy Bedrooms, 1 bath and 1 car garage and an awesome big yard for those family gatherings! In good shape, Seller just painted interior, put new HVAC System (Central Heat and Air) New carpet in bedrooms and also made other handy repairs to make it move ready! Near major thoroughfares , shopping , park and schools. Bishop Arts also near by too!
Application fee required $50 per adult over 18 yrs old. Deposit is equivalent to rent amount. Applications will not be processed without fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Glenfield Avenue have any available units?
2442 Glenfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2442 Glenfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Glenfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Glenfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2442 Glenfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2442 Glenfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2442 Glenfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 2442 Glenfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2442 Glenfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Glenfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 2442 Glenfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2442 Glenfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2442 Glenfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Glenfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2442 Glenfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2442 Glenfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2442 Glenfield Avenue has units with air conditioning.

