2442 Glenfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities parking garage

Open House Saturday December 7th, 2019 11am-1pm. Great Price for this rental beauty! This appealing home has lots of great features! Living area, Kitchen with Dining area, 3 Roomy Bedrooms, 1 bath and 1 car garage and an awesome big yard for those family gatherings! In good shape, Seller just painted interior, put new HVAC System (Central Heat and Air) New carpet in bedrooms and also made other handy repairs to make it move ready! Near major thoroughfares , shopping , park and schools. Bishop Arts also near by too!

Application fee required $50 per adult over 18 yrs old. Deposit is equivalent to rent amount. Applications will not be processed without fee.