Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3 bedroom home in peaceful neighborhood just minutes from Hwy 67 and I20. Spacious eat in galley kitchen. Formal living room and family room with fireplace, built in shelves and wood floors. Master bath with tons of storage. Guest bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath. Large covered patio perfect for entertaining and relaxing.