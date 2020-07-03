All apartments in Dallas
2425 Victory Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2425 Victory Ave

2425 Victory Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2425 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75207
Victory Park

Amenities

gym
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Features: This beautiful community is located in Downtown Dallas features luxury studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of popular Victory Park. When you\'re looking for apartments in Dallas that\'s full of luxury urban excitement, comfort and relaxation we are the perfect fit for you!! Our chic amenities are in perfect synergy with smart residences filled with designer finishes and indulgent features. Downtown Dallas is thriving more than ever and Victory Park is finding a new energy too. Whether you\'re meeting friends at the swanky W Dallas hotel for a cocktail, catching a Stars of Mavs game or even immersing yourself in the nearby Arts District, our community puts you in the position to live the urban Dallas lifestyle to its fullest. Welcome to your new soundtrack!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 Victory Ave have any available units?
2425 Victory Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 Victory Ave have?
Some of 2425 Victory Ave's amenities include gym, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 Victory Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Victory Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Victory Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2425 Victory Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2425 Victory Ave offer parking?
No, 2425 Victory Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2425 Victory Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 Victory Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Victory Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2425 Victory Ave has a pool.
Does 2425 Victory Ave have accessible units?
No, 2425 Victory Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Victory Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 Victory Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

