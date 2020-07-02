All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2421 Stovall Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2421 Stovall Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:50 PM

2421 Stovall Drive

2421 Stovall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2421 Stovall Drive, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 Story, 4 bedroom 3 full bath home. Home features fresh paint, laminate floors, ceramic tile, carpet, recently installed upstairs and downstairs air conditioning units, updated bathrooms . Kitchen has been updated with granite counter top, stainless steel oven range, stainless steel built in microwave. Convenient balcony in the back that leads into the Master Bedroom. There is plenty of space to entertain with 3 living areas. The exterior was has been recently repainted and there is plenty of parking on the driveway. Large shed in the back for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Stovall Drive have any available units?
2421 Stovall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 Stovall Drive have?
Some of 2421 Stovall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Stovall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Stovall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Stovall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2421 Stovall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2421 Stovall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2421 Stovall Drive offers parking.
Does 2421 Stovall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Stovall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Stovall Drive have a pool?
No, 2421 Stovall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Stovall Drive have accessible units?
No, 2421 Stovall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Stovall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 Stovall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gabriella
770 Cantegral Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Bel Air Keystone Ranch
3653 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
The Caruth
5445 Caruth Haven Ln
Dallas, TX 75225
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Ardan
2975 Blackburn Street
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University