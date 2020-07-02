2421 Stovall Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2 Story, 4 bedroom 3 full bath home. Home features fresh paint, laminate floors, ceramic tile, carpet, recently installed upstairs and downstairs air conditioning units, updated bathrooms . Kitchen has been updated with granite counter top, stainless steel oven range, stainless steel built in microwave. Convenient balcony in the back that leads into the Master Bedroom. There is plenty of space to entertain with 3 living areas. The exterior was has been recently repainted and there is plenty of parking on the driveway. Large shed in the back for storage.