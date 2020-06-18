All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:38 AM

2411 N Hall Street

2411 N Hall St · No Longer Available
Location

2411 N Hall St, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 2411 N. Hall Street #4, a sleek townhome in State Thomas' premier brownstone community. Secured by pedestrian and vehicle access gates, enjoy landscaped entry to your front door. Three floors plus rooftop patio with Dallas skyline views. Interior features hardwood flooring, crowed ceilings and floors, and large windows throughout. Lower level features two car garage and guest bedroom with en-suite bath. Main floor offers open floor plan combining living, dining, and kitchen. Third floor hosts master suite, large bath, and closets, and separated office or third bedroom. State Thomas has a walkability score of 87, with top restaurants, nightlife, and the Katy Trail all within a few blocks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 N Hall Street have any available units?
2411 N Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 N Hall Street have?
Some of 2411 N Hall Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 N Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
2411 N Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 N Hall Street pet-friendly?
No, 2411 N Hall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2411 N Hall Street offer parking?
Yes, 2411 N Hall Street offers parking.
Does 2411 N Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2411 N Hall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 N Hall Street have a pool?
No, 2411 N Hall Street does not have a pool.
Does 2411 N Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 2411 N Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 N Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2411 N Hall Street has units with dishwashers.

