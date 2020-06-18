Amenities

Welcome to 2411 N. Hall Street #4, a sleek townhome in State Thomas' premier brownstone community. Secured by pedestrian and vehicle access gates, enjoy landscaped entry to your front door. Three floors plus rooftop patio with Dallas skyline views. Interior features hardwood flooring, crowed ceilings and floors, and large windows throughout. Lower level features two car garage and guest bedroom with en-suite bath. Main floor offers open floor plan combining living, dining, and kitchen. Third floor hosts master suite, large bath, and closets, and separated office or third bedroom. State Thomas has a walkability score of 87, with top restaurants, nightlife, and the Katy Trail all within a few blocks.