Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful remodeled home with new kitchen, 2 baths, paint, etc. New dishwasher to be installed. Owner remodeled home to live in but was transferred for his job. Original hardwood floors, with new tile in 2 baths. Beautiful backyard with storage building, grass and wood fence. Alley entrance garage with extra parking. Just down the street from Kiest Park. You will love this area and home.