2377 Greenland Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

In the desireable CLAREMONT neighborhood, this charming, well-maintained mid-century home has recent updates & an over-sized backyard. Kitchen is open to living & dining areas for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is lovely, spacious, has granite countertop, stainless appliances & updated fixtures. Windows have been replaced for maximum efficiency. Both baths recently remodeled top to bottom. You'll be pleasingly surprised when you see this one. One-half of the garage is re-purposed as clean storage & also houses the washer & dryer. The Claremont neighborhood speaks for itself by its presentation. About 10 minutes to center of downtown. Perfect for young professionals single - married.