2377 Greenland Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2377 Greenland Drive

2377 Greenland Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2377 Greenland Dr, Dallas, TX 75228
Claremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In the desireable CLAREMONT neighborhood, this charming, well-maintained mid-century home has recent updates & an over-sized backyard. Kitchen is open to living & dining areas for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is lovely, spacious, has granite countertop, stainless appliances & updated fixtures. Windows have been replaced for maximum efficiency. Both baths recently remodeled top to bottom. You'll be pleasingly surprised when you see this one. One-half of the garage is re-purposed as clean storage & also houses the washer & dryer. The Claremont neighborhood speaks for itself by its presentation. About 10 minutes to center of downtown. Perfect for young professionals single - married.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2377 Greenland Drive have any available units?
2377 Greenland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2377 Greenland Drive have?
Some of 2377 Greenland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2377 Greenland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2377 Greenland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2377 Greenland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2377 Greenland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2377 Greenland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2377 Greenland Drive offers parking.
Does 2377 Greenland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2377 Greenland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2377 Greenland Drive have a pool?
No, 2377 Greenland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2377 Greenland Drive have accessible units?
No, 2377 Greenland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2377 Greenland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2377 Greenland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

