All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2355 Thomas Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2355 Thomas Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2355 Thomas Avenue

2355 Thomas Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2355 Thomas Ave, Dallas, TX 75201
Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
355 Thomas Avenue Apt #2308, Dallas, TX 75201 - 2 BR 2 BA Penthouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 03/09/2019. Pets: allowed. Perfect Downtown Location! Astounding Views! Bedroom patio and living room patio! 4 weeks free upfront. 2 bedroom 2 bath with an office! Chefs Kitchen, hardwoods, floor to ceiling windows, walk in closets, all glass surround shower, quarts/granite-everything and more than you would expect from this luxury community! [ Published 12-Mar-19 / ID 2861735 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2355 Thomas Avenue have any available units?
2355 Thomas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2355 Thomas Avenue have?
Some of 2355 Thomas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2355 Thomas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2355 Thomas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2355 Thomas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2355 Thomas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2355 Thomas Avenue offer parking?
No, 2355 Thomas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2355 Thomas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2355 Thomas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2355 Thomas Avenue have a pool?
No, 2355 Thomas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2355 Thomas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2355 Thomas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2355 Thomas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2355 Thomas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive on University
5750 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Third Rail Lofts
1407 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Advenir on Addison
17671 Addison Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Slate at Cole
4650 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
The 23
2370 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University