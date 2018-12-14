2355 Oldbridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL home w STUNNING UPGRADES throughout! Attractive slate flooring in kitchen and baths, with lush wood flooring in remainder of home! Bathrooms have updated vanities, fixtures and hardware. Master has stand up shower and guest has tub-shower combo. LARGE living space leads into COMPLETELY RENOVATED KITCHEN! Abundance of crisp white cabinets, gorgeous granite counter space, mosaic tile back splash, black and SS appliances (REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED and GAS COOKTOP-OVEN) in this open concept kitchen!! Fresh paint and decorative lighting throughout! Roof, AC, Garage door replaced in 2018. Large corner lot w great size open patio and fenced in yard! Easy access to major highways and White Rock Lake! View today!