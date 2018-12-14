All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:15 PM

2355 Oldbridge Drive

2355 Oldbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2355 Oldbridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL home w STUNNING UPGRADES throughout! Attractive slate flooring in kitchen and baths, with lush wood flooring in remainder of home! Bathrooms have updated vanities, fixtures and hardware. Master has stand up shower and guest has tub-shower combo. LARGE living space leads into COMPLETELY RENOVATED KITCHEN! Abundance of crisp white cabinets, gorgeous granite counter space, mosaic tile back splash, black and SS appliances (REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED and GAS COOKTOP-OVEN) in this open concept kitchen!! Fresh paint and decorative lighting throughout! Roof, AC, Garage door replaced in 2018. Large corner lot w great size open patio and fenced in yard! Easy access to major highways and White Rock Lake! View today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2355 Oldbridge Drive have any available units?
2355 Oldbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2355 Oldbridge Drive have?
Some of 2355 Oldbridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2355 Oldbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2355 Oldbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2355 Oldbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2355 Oldbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2355 Oldbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2355 Oldbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2355 Oldbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2355 Oldbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2355 Oldbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2355 Oldbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2355 Oldbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2355 Oldbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2355 Oldbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2355 Oldbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

