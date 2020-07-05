All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2353 Toposa Drive

2353 Tolosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2353 Tolosa Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
refrigerator
An amazing and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features updated bathrooms and kitchen, granite counter tops, and open living area, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com

**WASHER, DRYER, AND FRIDGE DO NOT COME WITH THE PROPERTY**

Miled Gonzalez, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management, Broker

License #0375514

817-500-9408

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2353 Toposa Drive have any available units?
2353 Toposa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2353 Toposa Drive have?
Some of 2353 Toposa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2353 Toposa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2353 Toposa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2353 Toposa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2353 Toposa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2353 Toposa Drive offer parking?
No, 2353 Toposa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2353 Toposa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2353 Toposa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2353 Toposa Drive have a pool?
No, 2353 Toposa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2353 Toposa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2353 Toposa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2353 Toposa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2353 Toposa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

