2353 Toposa Drive

An amazing and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features updated bathrooms and kitchen, granite counter tops, and open living area, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com



**WASHER, DRYER, AND FRIDGE DO NOT COME WITH THE PROPERTY**



Miled Gonzalez, Leasing Agent



Specialized Property Management, Broker



License #0375514



817-500-9408



Contact us to schedule a showing.