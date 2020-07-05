2335 Wildoak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

SHORT TERM LEASE will end April 30th. Corporate Furniture Rental Possible! Ideal for a Professional in Transition or Temporarily in the area! No Pets. See this beautiful established Historic CLAREMONT neighborhood! Tastefully Remodeled in 2019! Close to White Rock Lake, The Arboretum & access to I-30! Kitchen features Granite, Stainless Steel Range, DW, MW & White Cabs! REAL 3-4 inch SOLID OAK FLOORING is gorgeous! Uniquely Tiled Baths! 32 x 19 Covered Patio to enjoy the Large Shade Trees & BBQ! All brick 1 Story home with split bedrooms, Lots of Storage! More Updates in last 5 years: HVAC System, Roof, Water Heater, T-Stat, Window Blinds, Fans, Lights, Paint & Landscaping!Location is Ideal!