All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2335 Wildoak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2335 Wildoak Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:00 PM

2335 Wildoak Drive

2335 Wildoak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2335 Wildoak Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Claremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
SHORT TERM LEASE will end April 30th. Corporate Furniture Rental Possible! Ideal for a Professional in Transition or Temporarily in the area! No Pets. See this beautiful established Historic CLAREMONT neighborhood! Tastefully Remodeled in 2019! Close to White Rock Lake, The Arboretum & access to I-30! Kitchen features Granite, Stainless Steel Range, DW, MW & White Cabs! REAL 3-4 inch SOLID OAK FLOORING is gorgeous! Uniquely Tiled Baths! 32 x 19 Covered Patio to enjoy the Large Shade Trees & BBQ! All brick 1 Story home with split bedrooms, Lots of Storage! More Updates in last 5 years: HVAC System, Roof, Water Heater, T-Stat, Window Blinds, Fans, Lights, Paint & Landscaping!Location is Ideal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 Wildoak Drive have any available units?
2335 Wildoak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2335 Wildoak Drive have?
Some of 2335 Wildoak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 Wildoak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2335 Wildoak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 Wildoak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2335 Wildoak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2335 Wildoak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2335 Wildoak Drive offers parking.
Does 2335 Wildoak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2335 Wildoak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 Wildoak Drive have a pool?
No, 2335 Wildoak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2335 Wildoak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2335 Wildoak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 Wildoak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2335 Wildoak Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
IMT Prestonwood
15480 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75248
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments
4020 Gilbert Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Apartments at M-Streets
1925 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
2929 Wycliff
2929 Wycliff Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas, TX 75241
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University