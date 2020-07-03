2326 Stutz Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 level town home, available for move May 5th. Huge gourmet kitchen with island, breakfast bar, nook and stainless appliances. Three bedrooms, each with its own full bathroom. Balcony and.or.patio on each floor. Luxury features include hardwood floors, maple cabinets, tile back splashes, granite counter tops, wood blinds, security system, safety sprinkler system throughout. Certified Green Home. 2 car garage All appliances. Perfect for roommates. Walk to Southwest Medical. $40 non refundable application fee