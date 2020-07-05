All apartments in Dallas
2319 Homeway Circle
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:06 AM

2319 Homeway Circle

2319 Homeway Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2319 Homeway Circle, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom home with 2 living areas. Covered front porch. Woodlike flooring. Galley type kitchen with granite countertops & gas cooktop. Breakfast area with builtin buffet, plus formal dining. Family room features brick fireplace & sliding doors opening up to patio area. Large master suite with large walkin closet. Granite countertops in both bathrooms. Secondary bedrooms with jack n jill bath. Oversized 2 car garage. Nice neighborhood, tree-lined street. Convenient
location to White Rock Lake area & easy access to downtown Dallas. Pets on case by case basis. Buyers
to confirm measurements (approximate in mls)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 Homeway Circle have any available units?
2319 Homeway Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 Homeway Circle have?
Some of 2319 Homeway Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 Homeway Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2319 Homeway Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 Homeway Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2319 Homeway Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2319 Homeway Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2319 Homeway Circle offers parking.
Does 2319 Homeway Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 Homeway Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 Homeway Circle have a pool?
No, 2319 Homeway Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2319 Homeway Circle have accessible units?
No, 2319 Homeway Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 Homeway Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2319 Homeway Circle has units with dishwashers.

