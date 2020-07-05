2319 Homeway Circle

Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom home with 2 living areas. Covered front porch. Woodlike flooring. Galley type kitchen with granite countertops & gas cooktop. Breakfast area with builtin buffet, plus formal dining. Family room features brick fireplace & sliding doors opening up to patio area. Large master suite with large walkin closet. Granite countertops in both bathrooms. Secondary bedrooms with jack n jill bath. Oversized 2 car garage. Nice neighborhood, tree-lined street. Convenient

location to White Rock Lake area & easy access to downtown Dallas. Pets on case by case basis. Buyers

to confirm measurements (approximate in mls)