Last updated October 2 2019 at 2:42 PM

2315 Clark Street

Location

2315 Clark Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now..Outstanding Rare, (3 Bed-2 Bath Town-home) Gem with unobstructed ROOFTOP views of Downtown in coveted State Thomas (Uptown)! Soaring Ceilings, Open Floor Plan and Wood Floors throughout. Kitchen has Stainless Steele Appliances, Smart Refrigerator, White Shaker Cabinetry, Stone Counter-Tops, Massive Island and Built in Gas Cook Top. Spacious Master Bath, Walk-in Shower, Separate Tub & Large Walk-in Closet. Hi End, Front Loading Washer - Dryer Provided. Walk to Griggs park, bars, restaurants, coffee shops and wine bars! Uptown Living at its Best! Note: pets under 30 lbs and on case by case basis with additional $25-month fee (per pet) and $500 pet deposit ($250 refundable; $250 non-refundable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 Clark Street have any available units?
2315 Clark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2315 Clark Street have?
Some of 2315 Clark Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 Clark Street currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Clark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Clark Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2315 Clark Street is pet friendly.
Does 2315 Clark Street offer parking?
Yes, 2315 Clark Street offers parking.
Does 2315 Clark Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2315 Clark Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Clark Street have a pool?
No, 2315 Clark Street does not have a pool.
Does 2315 Clark Street have accessible units?
No, 2315 Clark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Clark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2315 Clark Street has units with dishwashers.

