2315 Clark Street

Amenities
Available Now..Outstanding Rare, (3 Bed-2 Bath Town-home) Gem with unobstructed ROOFTOP views of Downtown in coveted State Thomas (Uptown)! Soaring Ceilings, Open Floor Plan and Wood Floors throughout. Kitchen has Stainless Steele Appliances, Smart Refrigerator, White Shaker Cabinetry, Stone Counter-Tops, Massive Island and Built in Gas Cook Top. Spacious Master Bath, Walk-in Shower, Separate Tub & Large Walk-in Closet. Hi End, Front Loading Washer - Dryer Provided. Walk to Griggs park, bars, restaurants, coffee shops and wine bars! Uptown Living at its Best! Note: pets under 30 lbs and on case by case basis with additional $25-month fee (per pet) and $500 pet deposit ($250 refundable; $250 non-refundable).