2312 Jordan Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven Property Amenities

Charming as can be. Beautifully Redone with Hardwood floors and NEW central AC. This charming home has 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath and 2 living rooms, MOVE-IN READY!! This is a MUST SEE! $40 application fee per person over the age of 18. App and Criteria are Uploaded into MLS. Please send Residential Lease Application along with copies of ID’s and last 2 recent paystubs for each applicant. Self employed provide 2 year tax return and copy of most recent 3 months bank statement. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information including schools and dimensions.