All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2312 Jordan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2312 Jordan Street
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:38 AM

2312 Jordan Street

2312 Jordan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2312 Jordan Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
Charming as can be. Beautifully Redone with Hardwood floors and NEW central AC. This charming home has 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath and 2 living rooms, MOVE-IN READY!! This is a MUST SEE! $40 application fee per person over the age of 18. App and Criteria are Uploaded into MLS. Please send Residential Lease Application along with copies of ID’s and last 2 recent paystubs for each applicant. Self employed provide 2 year tax return and copy of most recent 3 months bank statement. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information including schools and dimensions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Jordan Street have any available units?
2312 Jordan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2312 Jordan Street currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Jordan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Jordan Street pet-friendly?
No, 2312 Jordan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2312 Jordan Street offer parking?
No, 2312 Jordan Street does not offer parking.
Does 2312 Jordan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Jordan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Jordan Street have a pool?
No, 2312 Jordan Street does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Jordan Street have accessible units?
No, 2312 Jordan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Jordan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 Jordan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 Jordan Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2312 Jordan Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Swiss Avenue
4217 Swiss Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
555 Ross
1777 N Record St
Dallas, TX 75202
Riverwalk
12920 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Victory Place
1701 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Princeton Court
6121 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University