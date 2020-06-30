2307 Kirby Street

Amenities

Brand new complex with remote gate entrance, premium Finish outs, electric fireplace with heater, kitchen island, lots of storage throughout unit, all Bertazzoni appliances. Complex includes closed circuit security cameras accessible for residents via phone app. Large 2 car garage and entertainment space with electric in garage and sliding glass doors accessing fenced yard and synthetic turf. Perfect for entertaining and parking. Photos are not from actual unit. Each unit varies. No aggressive dog breeds, no pets over 40 lbs. Pets on a case by case.