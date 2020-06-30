All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2307 Kirby Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2307 Kirby Street
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:42 AM

2307 Kirby Street

2307 Kirby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2307 Kirby Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

new construction
garage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new complex with remote gate entrance, premium Finish outs, electric fireplace with heater, kitchen island, lots of storage throughout unit, all Bertazzoni appliances. Complex includes closed circuit security cameras accessible for residents via phone app. Large 2 car garage and entertainment space with electric in garage and sliding glass doors accessing fenced yard and synthetic turf. Perfect for entertaining and parking. Photos are not from actual unit. Each unit varies. No aggressive dog breeds, no pets over 40 lbs. Pets on a case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 Kirby Street have any available units?
2307 Kirby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2307 Kirby Street have?
Some of 2307 Kirby Street's amenities include new construction, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 Kirby Street currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Kirby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Kirby Street pet-friendly?
No, 2307 Kirby Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2307 Kirby Street offer parking?
Yes, 2307 Kirby Street offers parking.
Does 2307 Kirby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 Kirby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Kirby Street have a pool?
No, 2307 Kirby Street does not have a pool.
Does 2307 Kirby Street have accessible units?
No, 2307 Kirby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Kirby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2307 Kirby Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
The Brazos
4341 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Harvard Square Apartments
6050 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
2929 Wycliff
2929 Wycliff Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University