227 Halsey Street- Main Unit - Studio

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning

This is a listing for just the attached studio apartment. Not the entire home.



Completely renovated and remodeled studio apartment (700 sq/ft) on the side of house. Entrance is separate and on the side of the house. Utilities will be separately billed monthly. Garage not included with the studio apartment. Parking available on the street or in the backyard.



Located in a community right off highway i35, only 5 - 11 min from many of Dallas''s Entertainment Hot Spots Downtown Dallas, Bishop Arts District, Dallas Zoo & Clyde Warren Park!!



The main house is currently leased. This lease is for the studio apartment.

