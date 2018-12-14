All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

227 Halsey Street- Main Unit - Studio

227 Halsey Street · No Longer Available
Location

227 Halsey Street, Dallas, TX 75224
Cedar Crest

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a listing for just the attached studio apartment. Not the entire home.

Completely renovated and remodeled studio apartment (700 sq/ft) on the side of house. Entrance is separate and on the side of the house. Utilities will be separately billed monthly. Garage not included with the studio apartment. Parking available on the street or in the backyard.

Located in a community right off highway i35, only 5 - 11 min from many of Dallas''s Entertainment Hot Spots Downtown Dallas, Bishop Arts District, Dallas Zoo & Clyde Warren Park!!

The main house is currently leased. This lease is for the studio apartment.
Located in a community right off highway i35, only 5 - 11 min from many of Dallas''s Entertainment Hot Spots!!! Downtown Dallas, Bishop Arts District, Dallas Zoo & Clyde Warren Park!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 227 Halsey Street- Main Unit - Studio have any available units?
227 Halsey Street- Main Unit - Studio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 227 Halsey Street- Main Unit - Studio currently offering any rent specials?
227 Halsey Street- Main Unit - Studio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Halsey Street- Main Unit - Studio pet-friendly?
No, 227 Halsey Street- Main Unit - Studio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 227 Halsey Street- Main Unit - Studio offer parking?
Yes, 227 Halsey Street- Main Unit - Studio offers parking.
Does 227 Halsey Street- Main Unit - Studio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Halsey Street- Main Unit - Studio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Halsey Street- Main Unit - Studio have a pool?
No, 227 Halsey Street- Main Unit - Studio does not have a pool.
Does 227 Halsey Street- Main Unit - Studio have accessible units?
No, 227 Halsey Street- Main Unit - Studio does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Halsey Street- Main Unit - Studio have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Halsey Street- Main Unit - Studio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Halsey Street- Main Unit - Studio have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 227 Halsey Street- Main Unit - Studio has units with air conditioning.

