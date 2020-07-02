All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

2226 N Garrett Avenue

2226 North Garrett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2226 North Garrett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
FULLY FURNISHED ONLY. Come see this new construction condo in the heart of East Dallas, Quaintly located close to the best food & entertainment spots in the Knox, Henderson, and Lower Greenville. This gorgeous home lives large with its 11 to 14-foot ceilings and massive windows bringing in an abundance of natural light. Its spacious, efficient design makes this home feel like home. The beautiful, open living and kitchen area is perfect for entertaining. Get going in the morning and wind down at night in this beautiful master suite with a breath-taking bathroom and walk-in closet. Welcome your guests to stay the night in the guest room on the 3rd-floor. Quality and practicality make this home a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 N Garrett Avenue have any available units?
2226 N Garrett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 N Garrett Avenue have?
Some of 2226 N Garrett Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 N Garrett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2226 N Garrett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 N Garrett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2226 N Garrett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2226 N Garrett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2226 N Garrett Avenue offers parking.
Does 2226 N Garrett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2226 N Garrett Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 N Garrett Avenue have a pool?
No, 2226 N Garrett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2226 N Garrett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2226 N Garrett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 N Garrett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2226 N Garrett Avenue has units with dishwashers.

