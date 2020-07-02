2226 N Garrett Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

FULLY FURNISHED ONLY. Come see this new construction condo in the heart of East Dallas, Quaintly located close to the best food & entertainment spots in the Knox, Henderson, and Lower Greenville. This gorgeous home lives large with its 11 to 14-foot ceilings and massive windows bringing in an abundance of natural light. Its spacious, efficient design makes this home feel like home. The beautiful, open living and kitchen area is perfect for entertaining. Get going in the morning and wind down at night in this beautiful master suite with a breath-taking bathroom and walk-in closet. Welcome your guests to stay the night in the guest room on the 3rd-floor. Quality and practicality make this home a must-see!