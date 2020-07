Amenities

Beautiful townhome in the heart of downtown Dallas, with elegant bronze plumbing and light fixtures, hardwood floors, ceramic tile floor and backsplash, granite countertops, stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings, built in computer desk, and much more. Good sized bedrooms, with walk in closets. 2 car garage and driveway for parking.

Small fenced in backyard, tenant maintains back yard, only. Must verify schools.