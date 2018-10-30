2219 Ivan St

Amenities

A funny thing happened since you moved here. Earlier in the week, as you were delicately hand-crafting delicious bundles of pasta atop your large granite counter kitchen island (because you’re fancy like that now) you received a strange phone call. Somebody with a sophisticated foreign and well educated sounding voice speaks to you. She tells you she works with that prince guy you occasionally hear about in the news. You know, the prince guy from that country with the oil and questionable human rights records, but the one whose actually pretty cool unlike his brother.



Yeah anyways, he’s invited you to join him at the big fancy party attended by fancy people from all over the world. That senator lady, that eccentric billionaire philanthropist, that famous athlete, and that artist you always hear on the radio. All of them will be there, plus more. The fancy lady on the phone goes on to explain that anybody with the level of style needed to chose that apartment must be somebody the world needs to know about, and they’re ready to make it happen.



So, what do you say huh?



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Get to know your neighbors at our frequently hosted social mixers



Enjoy 24-hour concierge with personalized services such as in-room dining, valet dry cleaning and green cleaning solutions



Have peace of mind and convenience with an on-site sundry store for all your needs and wants



Stay socially connected while accessing Wi-Fi Internet in our lobby, fitness center and pool area



Take your four-legged friend to our private Bark Park with state-of-the-art K9 Grass



Private access to the 3.5 mile Katy Trail for easy convenience for your daily run



Take in the panoramic views of the downtown skyline, Victory Park, Dallas Apparel District and the Turtle Creek corridor



Use BuildingLink access and stay up-to-date with events, requests and connect with your neighbors



For extra organization take advantage of our Storage rooms available on-site



Enjoy Pressbox On-Demand Laundry Service



Live a sustainable lifestyle while utilizing our recycling program



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Entertain with our gourmet kitchens with exquisite finishes, including a sleek, stainless steel appliance package and a side-by-side fridge



Enjoy floor-to-ceiling windows with dramatic views of the Dallas skyline*



Unwind in your sumptuous oval soaking tub



Test our varied flooring choices from the softness of our plush carpet to the exquisite hardwood floors and luxe marble



Relax in our spa-inspired bathrooms with custom marble vanities



For the extra touch of décor enjoy our contemporary lighting package



Elevate your lifestyle with 9ft ceilings throughout



Even the biggest wardrobes will fit in our spacious walk-in closets



Retreat to your private terrace or sundeck



Full-size washer and dryer connections for your convenience



==============================



About me!



Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I’m Sagai Tystad. I’m a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I’m totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.