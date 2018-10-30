All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

2219 Ivan St

2219 Ivan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2219 Ivan Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
24hr concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
lobby
valet service
A funny thing happened since you moved here. Earlier in the week, as you were delicately hand-crafting delicious bundles of pasta atop your large granite counter kitchen island (because you’re fancy like that now) you received a strange phone call. Somebody with a sophisticated foreign and well educated sounding voice speaks to you. She tells you she works with that prince guy you occasionally hear about in the news. You know, the prince guy from that country with the oil and questionable human rights records, but the one whose actually pretty cool unlike his brother.

Yeah anyways, he’s invited you to join him at the big fancy party attended by fancy people from all over the world. That senator lady, that eccentric billionaire philanthropist, that famous athlete, and that artist you always hear on the radio. All of them will be there, plus more. The fancy lady on the phone goes on to explain that anybody with the level of style needed to chose that apartment must be somebody the world needs to know about, and they’re ready to make it happen.

So, what do you say huh?

Apartment Amenities

Get to know your neighbors at our frequently hosted social mixers

Enjoy 24-hour concierge with personalized services such as in-room dining, valet dry cleaning and green cleaning solutions

Have peace of mind and convenience with an on-site sundry store for all your needs and wants

Stay socially connected while accessing Wi-Fi Internet in our lobby, fitness center and pool area

Take your four-legged friend to our private Bark Park with state-of-the-art K9 Grass

Private access to the 3.5 mile Katy Trail for easy convenience for your daily run

Take in the panoramic views of the downtown skyline, Victory Park, Dallas Apparel District and the Turtle Creek corridor

Use BuildingLink access and stay up-to-date with events, requests and connect with your neighbors

For extra organization take advantage of our Storage rooms available on-site

Enjoy Pressbox On-Demand Laundry Service

Live a sustainable lifestyle while utilizing our recycling program

Community Amenities

Entertain with our gourmet kitchens with exquisite finishes, including a sleek, stainless steel appliance package and a side-by-side fridge

Enjoy floor-to-ceiling windows with dramatic views of the Dallas skyline*

Unwind in your sumptuous oval soaking tub

Test our varied flooring choices from the softness of our plush carpet to the exquisite hardwood floors and luxe marble

Relax in our spa-inspired bathrooms with custom marble vanities

For the extra touch of décor enjoy our contemporary lighting package

Elevate your lifestyle with 9ft ceilings throughout

Even the biggest wardrobes will fit in our spacious walk-in closets

Retreat to your private terrace or sundeck

Full-size washer and dryer connections for your convenience

About me!

Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I’m Sagai Tystad. I’m a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I’m totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Ivan St have any available units?
2219 Ivan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2219 Ivan St have?
Some of 2219 Ivan St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Ivan St currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Ivan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Ivan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2219 Ivan St is pet friendly.
Does 2219 Ivan St offer parking?
Yes, 2219 Ivan St offers parking.
Does 2219 Ivan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 Ivan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Ivan St have a pool?
Yes, 2219 Ivan St has a pool.
Does 2219 Ivan St have accessible units?
Yes, 2219 Ivan St has accessible units.
Does 2219 Ivan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 Ivan St does not have units with dishwashers.

