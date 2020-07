Amenities

Stunning two bedroom condo with gorgeous finish out offering a large open layout and tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with quartz island & stainless appliances, washer and dryer included. Master & guest suites are on the 3rd floor with hardwood floors throughout. Amazing location a block off Henderson Ave with great restaurants, shops, & nightlife, two car garage. One pet up to 35 pounds fully grown, no cats.