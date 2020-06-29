All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:00 AM

2200 Bennett Avenue

Location

2200 Bennett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
new construction
The latest iteration of The Collection, highly sought-after townhome properties throughout East Dallas. Located in the walkable Knox Henderson neighborhood, brand new, exclusive, 28-unit townhome community featuring a central courtyard with a pool, cabana, and grill station. Luxurious 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath finely appointed condo-quality units boasting Samsung stainless steel appliances, gas ranges and gas ovens, wine coolers, smart refrigerators, quartz countertops, soft-close cabinets and drawers, Wi-Fi enabled thermostats, Wi-Fi enabled garage lifts, Ring doorbells, gated green space, and first floor offices. Market rent is $3200, and concession is 4 weeks free on an 18-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

