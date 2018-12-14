All apartments in Dallas
2180 Moser Avenue

Location

2180 Moser Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
The Collection Moser North is located in the highly walkable East Dallas neighborhood just steps away from lower Greenville and Henderson Avenue. Luxury townhomes painstakingly design with convenience, comfort, and style in mind. Equipped with Samsung stainless steel, appliances, gas ranges, quartz countertops, several wi-fi enabled products, and nail-down hardwood red oak floors. Highly efficient floor plans drawn for the working professional have dedicated office space on the first floor. The availability of AT&T fiber optic speeds The Collection satisfies all your home office needs. Private balconies serve as your own oasis in the city with the ability to mount an outdoor TV and entertain guests. WD included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2180 Moser Avenue have any available units?
2180 Moser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2180 Moser Avenue have?
Some of 2180 Moser Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2180 Moser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2180 Moser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2180 Moser Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2180 Moser Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2180 Moser Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2180 Moser Avenue offers parking.
Does 2180 Moser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2180 Moser Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2180 Moser Avenue have a pool?
No, 2180 Moser Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2180 Moser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2180 Moser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2180 Moser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2180 Moser Avenue has units with dishwashers.

