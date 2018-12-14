2180 Moser Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

The Collection Moser North is located in the highly walkable East Dallas neighborhood just steps away from lower Greenville and Henderson Avenue. Luxury townhomes painstakingly design with convenience, comfort, and style in mind. Equipped with Samsung stainless steel, appliances, gas ranges, quartz countertops, several wi-fi enabled products, and nail-down hardwood red oak floors. Highly efficient floor plans drawn for the working professional have dedicated office space on the first floor. The availability of AT&T fiber optic speeds The Collection satisfies all your home office needs. Private balconies serve as your own oasis in the city with the ability to mount an outdoor TV and entertain guests. WD included