All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2133 Glenfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2133 Glenfield Ave
Last updated December 31 2019 at 7:12 AM

2133 Glenfield Ave

2133 Glenfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2133 Glenfield Avenue, Dallas, TX 75224
Perryton Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2/2 Recently Updated - Updated and move in ready! Updates include full exterior paint, full interior paint with neutral colors. New flooring through out. Energy efficient windows, subway tile back splash, stand up shower with clean clear glass doors. Brand new tub and tile in second bathroom along with updated vanities and light fixtures. Eat in kitchen includes a new electric cook top, built in oven, dishwasher and microwave package. New AC Window unit. New roof and recent foundation work complete. Laundry room includes full size washer and dryer connections and back door leading to a huge yard with a chain link fence. This is a great location, within a short distance of Kiest Park Trails, minutes way from Downtown Dallas. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. No Smoking. Pets Case by Case.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE5209799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2133 Glenfield Ave have any available units?
2133 Glenfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2133 Glenfield Ave have?
Some of 2133 Glenfield Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2133 Glenfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2133 Glenfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2133 Glenfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2133 Glenfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2133 Glenfield Ave offer parking?
No, 2133 Glenfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2133 Glenfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2133 Glenfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2133 Glenfield Ave have a pool?
No, 2133 Glenfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2133 Glenfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 2133 Glenfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2133 Glenfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2133 Glenfield Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Alexan West Dallas
604 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Veridian Place
4849 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Vue at Knoll Trail
15678 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Parc at White Rock
7545 W Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University