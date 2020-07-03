2133 Glenfield Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2/2 Recently Updated - Updated and move in ready! Updates include full exterior paint, full interior paint with neutral colors. New flooring through out. Energy efficient windows, subway tile back splash, stand up shower with clean clear glass doors. Brand new tub and tile in second bathroom along with updated vanities and light fixtures. Eat in kitchen includes a new electric cook top, built in oven, dishwasher and microwave package. New AC Window unit. New roof and recent foundation work complete. Laundry room includes full size washer and dryer connections and back door leading to a huge yard with a chain link fence. This is a great location, within a short distance of Kiest Park Trails, minutes way from Downtown Dallas. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. No Smoking. Pets Case by Case.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



(RLNE5209799)