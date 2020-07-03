2127 Clark St Unit 104

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super nice 3 bedroom Town home Located in the heart of historic State Thomas - Available Now!!.... Gorgeous three bedrooms, two and a half bath offers the best living and location that Dallas has to offer. Across from Griggs Park, and walking distance from the Katy Trail, this home serves as one of the few and final contemporary properties in the area. With four floors filled with steel framing, modern touches, natural wood accents, this home truly is one of a kind. Community pool, pets on case by case basis with a $20 month pet fee



(RLNE4747105)