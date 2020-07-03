All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2127 Clark St Unit 104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2127 Clark St Unit 104
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2127 Clark St Unit 104

2127 Clark St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2127 Clark St, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super nice 3 bedroom Town home Located in the heart of historic State Thomas - Available Now!!.... Gorgeous three bedrooms, two and a half bath offers the best living and location that Dallas has to offer. Across from Griggs Park, and walking distance from the Katy Trail, this home serves as one of the few and final contemporary properties in the area. With four floors filled with steel framing, modern touches, natural wood accents, this home truly is one of a kind. Community pool, pets on case by case basis with a $20 month pet fee

(RLNE4747105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 Clark St Unit 104 have any available units?
2127 Clark St Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2127 Clark St Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
2127 Clark St Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 Clark St Unit 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2127 Clark St Unit 104 is pet friendly.
Does 2127 Clark St Unit 104 offer parking?
No, 2127 Clark St Unit 104 does not offer parking.
Does 2127 Clark St Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2127 Clark St Unit 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 Clark St Unit 104 have a pool?
Yes, 2127 Clark St Unit 104 has a pool.
Does 2127 Clark St Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 2127 Clark St Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 Clark St Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2127 Clark St Unit 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2127 Clark St Unit 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2127 Clark St Unit 104 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haskell Flats
1500 North Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75226
MODERN
5002 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214
The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Carlisle and Vine Apartments
2920 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Woodbridge
10702 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Creekview
14255 Preston Road
Dallas, TX 75254
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University