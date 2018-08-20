All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 10 2020

2125 Lolita Dr

2125 Lolita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2125 Lolita Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove has been updated to include new paint, laminate and vinyl flooring, plenty of cabinets in the kitchen and bathroom, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/D connections, and a HUGE fenced-in backyard. [SBH-C] New energy-efficient windows help lower your electric bill. The home is in a central location, just down the street from Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center and public pool, plus Annie Webb Blanton Elementary School, WW Samuell High School and Bruton Terrace Shopping Center. Enjoy a quick walk to area eateries such as El Palote Panaderia, Pizza Hut, Golden Chick and Jack in the Box. Nearby establishments also include Walgreens, Chase Bank and PLS Check Cashing. The home is minutes from both 635 and 175 for an easy commute! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 Lolita Dr have any available units?
2125 Lolita Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2125 Lolita Dr have?
Some of 2125 Lolita Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 Lolita Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2125 Lolita Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 Lolita Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2125 Lolita Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2125 Lolita Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2125 Lolita Dr offers parking.
Does 2125 Lolita Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2125 Lolita Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 Lolita Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2125 Lolita Dr has a pool.
Does 2125 Lolita Dr have accessible units?
No, 2125 Lolita Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 Lolita Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2125 Lolita Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

