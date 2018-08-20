2125 Lolita Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool

This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove has been updated to include new paint, laminate and vinyl flooring, plenty of cabinets in the kitchen and bathroom, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/D connections, and a HUGE fenced-in backyard. [SBH-C] New energy-efficient windows help lower your electric bill. The home is in a central location, just down the street from Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center and public pool, plus Annie Webb Blanton Elementary School, WW Samuell High School and Bruton Terrace Shopping Center. Enjoy a quick walk to area eateries such as El Palote Panaderia, Pizza Hut, Golden Chick and Jack in the Box. Nearby establishments also include Walgreens, Chase Bank and PLS Check Cashing. The home is minutes from both 635 and 175 for an easy commute! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.