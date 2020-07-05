2114 Costa Mesa Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely updated 1950s mid-century home located in the up and coming neighborhood of Casa View. Refinshied,original hardwood floors throughout living area, bedrooms, dining and kitchen. Updated bathrooms with TONS of storage. Open concept kitchen living and dining lets light stream through the main areas of the home. Full size laundry area. SS applicances, quartz countertops, and tile backsplash in the kitchen. Split floor plan provides privacy for the master bedroom which includes an en suite bath with private water closet. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Come see today!