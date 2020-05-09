2111 Trinidad Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

WOW! Nestled in the beautiful Wynnewood Hills neighborhood, this gorgeous mid-century brick ranch features new paint and flooring throughout. Renovated kitchen includes new stainless steel gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Backyard features a large patio perfect for entertaining guests, along with an additional outdoor space off the front living and dining area! 3 generous bedrooms and two baths that have been recently freshened up. Also, a separate laundry room and attached 2 car garage. Conveniently located near Hwy 67, I-35 nd I-20. 15 minute drive to downtown, Bishop Arts and shopping. Don’t miss out.