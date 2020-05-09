All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:40 AM

2111 Trinidad Drive

Location

2111 Trinidad Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WOW! Nestled in the beautiful Wynnewood Hills neighborhood, this gorgeous mid-century brick ranch features new paint and flooring throughout. Renovated kitchen includes new stainless steel gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Backyard features a large patio perfect for entertaining guests, along with an additional outdoor space off the front living and dining area! 3 generous bedrooms and two baths that have been recently freshened up. Also, a separate laundry room and attached 2 car garage. Conveniently located near Hwy 67, I-35 nd I-20. 15 minute drive to downtown, Bishop Arts and shopping. Don’t miss out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Trinidad Drive have any available units?
2111 Trinidad Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 Trinidad Drive have?
Some of 2111 Trinidad Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Trinidad Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Trinidad Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Trinidad Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2111 Trinidad Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2111 Trinidad Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Trinidad Drive offers parking.
Does 2111 Trinidad Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 Trinidad Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Trinidad Drive have a pool?
No, 2111 Trinidad Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Trinidad Drive have accessible units?
No, 2111 Trinidad Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Trinidad Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 Trinidad Drive has units with dishwashers.

