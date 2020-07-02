2101 N Haskell Ave

Amenities
This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You’ll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe.
Just go along with it and check this place out already.
Apartment Amenities
All GE Stainless Appliances
Spacious Townhomes with open floor plans
Designer Finishes
2 Car Attached Garage
Ventahood Microwave
Farmhouse Kitchen Sinks
Custom Tile Backsplashes
Stand Alone Showers
Double vanities and soaking tubs with separate showers
Built in bookshelves
Self Cleaning Oven
Separate Dining Area with Custom Lighting
Plank Wood Style Flooring
Garbage Disposals
Air Conditioning
Wheelchair Access
Dishwasher
Frost Free Refrigerator
Community Amenities
Resort Style Swimming Pool with outdoor TVs
24 Hour Package Service
Rooftop Terrace with Downtown Views
Online Payments Available
Close to West Village and Uptown Entertainment
24 Hour Fitness Center with Fitness on Demand and Yoga Studio
Valet Door-to-Door Trash Service
Resident Coffee Bar with WiFi
Resident Dog Park
Gated Entrance
Business Center
Public Transportation
Covered Parking
Cable/Satellite TV
Looking for a new apartment?
Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with!