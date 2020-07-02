2101 N Haskell Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool e-payments garage internet access valet service yoga

This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You’ll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe.



Just go along with it and check this place out already.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



All GE Stainless Appliances



Spacious Townhomes with open floor plans



Designer Finishes



2 Car Attached Garage



Ventahood Microwave



Farmhouse Kitchen Sinks



Custom Tile Backsplashes



Stand Alone Showers



Double vanities and soaking tubs with separate showers



Built in bookshelves



Self Cleaning Oven



Separate Dining Area with Custom Lighting



Plank Wood Style Flooring



Garbage Disposals



Air Conditioning



Wheelchair Access



Dishwasher



Frost Free Refrigerator



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Resort Style Swimming Pool with outdoor TVs



24 Hour Package Service



Rooftop Terrace with Downtown Views



Online Payments Available



Close to West Village and Uptown Entertainment



24 Hour Fitness Center with Fitness on Demand and Yoga Studio



Valet Door-to-Door Trash Service



Resident Coffee Bar with WiFi



Resident Dog Park



Gated Entrance



Business Center



Public Transportation



Covered Parking



Cable/Satellite TV



______________________________



Looking for a new apartment?



Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with!