Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2101 N Haskell Ave
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

2101 N Haskell Ave

2101 North Haskell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2101 North Haskell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
internet access
valet service
yoga
This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You’ll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe.

Just go along with it and check this place out already.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

All GE Stainless Appliances

Spacious Townhomes with open floor plans

Designer Finishes

2 Car Attached Garage

Ventahood Microwave

Farmhouse Kitchen Sinks

Custom Tile Backsplashes

Stand Alone Showers

Double vanities and soaking tubs with separate showers

Built in bookshelves

Self Cleaning Oven

Separate Dining Area with Custom Lighting

Plank Wood Style Flooring

Garbage Disposals

Air Conditioning

Wheelchair Access

Dishwasher

Frost Free Refrigerator

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Resort Style Swimming Pool with outdoor TVs

24 Hour Package Service

Rooftop Terrace with Downtown Views

Online Payments Available

Close to West Village and Uptown Entertainment

24 Hour Fitness Center with Fitness on Demand and Yoga Studio

Valet Door-to-Door Trash Service

Resident Coffee Bar with WiFi

Resident Dog Park

Gated Entrance

Business Center

Public Transportation

Covered Parking

Cable/Satellite TV

______________________________

Looking for a new apartment?

Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 N Haskell Ave have any available units?
2101 N Haskell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 N Haskell Ave have?
Some of 2101 N Haskell Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 N Haskell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2101 N Haskell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 N Haskell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 N Haskell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2101 N Haskell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2101 N Haskell Ave offers parking.
Does 2101 N Haskell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 N Haskell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 N Haskell Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2101 N Haskell Ave has a pool.
Does 2101 N Haskell Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 2101 N Haskell Ave has accessible units.
Does 2101 N Haskell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 N Haskell Ave has units with dishwashers.

