Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM

2036 Oates Circle

2036 Oates Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2036 Oates Circle, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Updated 3BR Home on HUGE, Oversized Lot! Granite Counters in Kitchens and Baths, Hardwood Floors throughout. Spacious rooms and charm that wont quit! Fireplace in Living Rm for Cozy Winter Nights & Awesome Porch Swing in back for Lazy Summer Nights! Additional area off garage for workout room, office of 2nd living area. WD Inc. Too many awesome details to list!

Backyard is not fully fenced. Additional fencing or gates added by tenants is not permitted.
*Maximum of 3 total residents in the home, regardless of age.
ABSOLUTELY NO CATS. Dogs on Case by Case Basis and no more than 1 dog. 30lb max weight for dogs and no aggressive breeds.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 Oates Circle have any available units?
2036 Oates Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2036 Oates Circle have?
Some of 2036 Oates Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2036 Oates Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Oates Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Oates Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2036 Oates Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2036 Oates Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2036 Oates Circle offers parking.
Does 2036 Oates Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2036 Oates Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Oates Circle have a pool?
No, 2036 Oates Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2036 Oates Circle have accessible units?
No, 2036 Oates Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Oates Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2036 Oates Circle has units with dishwashers.

