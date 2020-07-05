2036 Oates Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking garage

Updated 3BR Home on HUGE, Oversized Lot! Granite Counters in Kitchens and Baths, Hardwood Floors throughout. Spacious rooms and charm that wont quit! Fireplace in Living Rm for Cozy Winter Nights & Awesome Porch Swing in back for Lazy Summer Nights! Additional area off garage for workout room, office of 2nd living area. WD Inc. Too many awesome details to list!



Backyard is not fully fenced. Additional fencing or gates added by tenants is not permitted.

*Maximum of 3 total residents in the home, regardless of age.

ABSOLUTELY NO CATS. Dogs on Case by Case Basis and no more than 1 dog. 30lb max weight for dogs and no aggressive breeds.*