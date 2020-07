Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Enter into this amazing contemporary & enjoy the windows facing Cedar Crest Golf Course. Open kitchen, living, dining floorplan that is perfect for today's entertaining & every day living. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout the home. Master bathroom has granite counters, oversized walk in closet. Backyard ready for your private oasis that is perfect for grilling. Minutes to Downtown, Bishop Arts, & Trinity Groves.