Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Come see this nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in the Lakewood area! ONLY UNIT 203 IS AVAILABLE FOR LEASE. Nice open floor plan with decorative lighting, tile, and wood like flooring through out home. Big wood burning fireplace great for those chilly winter nights. Bedrooms are all located upstairs with ceiling fans in each room. Great natural lighting! This home is just what you are looking for! Schedule an appointment today!