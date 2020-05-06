All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:04 PM

2028 Savoy Street

2028 Savoy Street · No Longer Available
Location

2028 Savoy Street, Dallas, TX 75224
Perryton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated home inside with modern touches and a terrific location just around the block from Keist Park! 3 bedroom, 2 newly updated bathrooms with 2 open concept living areas and a newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and new appliances. Also included is a 2 car garage with 2 car carport that can also serve as an outdoor patio. Large separate room behind the garage is finished out and can work as an office, a workshop, or additional storage. The property is enclosed along the front by an iron fence with sliding gate. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Savoy Street have any available units?
2028 Savoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 Savoy Street have?
Some of 2028 Savoy Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 Savoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Savoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Savoy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 Savoy Street is pet friendly.
Does 2028 Savoy Street offer parking?
Yes, 2028 Savoy Street offers parking.
Does 2028 Savoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 Savoy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Savoy Street have a pool?
No, 2028 Savoy Street does not have a pool.
Does 2028 Savoy Street have accessible units?
No, 2028 Savoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Savoy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 Savoy Street does not have units with dishwashers.

