Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

2028 N Haskell Avenue

2028 North Haskell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2028 North Haskell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
guest suite
Enjoy amazing views of downtown Dallas from your own rooftop terrace! Experience all the city has to offer from a quiet gated community near Uptown, Downtown, and the Katy Trail. This beautiful town home is full of natural light and soaring ceilings. Hardwood floors add warmth and character. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. Guest suite secluded on first floor for complete privacy. Master on third floor with balcony overlooking the living room. Walking distance to restaurants, retail, grocery store, and gym. Five minutes from lower Greenville, Downtown, Uptown, the Arts District, and Klyde Warren Park. Come discover the best in city living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 N Haskell Avenue have any available units?
2028 N Haskell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 N Haskell Avenue have?
Some of 2028 N Haskell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 N Haskell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2028 N Haskell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 N Haskell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2028 N Haskell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2028 N Haskell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2028 N Haskell Avenue offers parking.
Does 2028 N Haskell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 N Haskell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 N Haskell Avenue have a pool?
No, 2028 N Haskell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2028 N Haskell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2028 N Haskell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 N Haskell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2028 N Haskell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

