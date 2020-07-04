2028 N Haskell Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking guest suite

Enjoy amazing views of downtown Dallas from your own rooftop terrace! Experience all the city has to offer from a quiet gated community near Uptown, Downtown, and the Katy Trail. This beautiful town home is full of natural light and soaring ceilings. Hardwood floors add warmth and character. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. Guest suite secluded on first floor for complete privacy. Master on third floor with balcony overlooking the living room. Walking distance to restaurants, retail, grocery store, and gym. Five minutes from lower Greenville, Downtown, Uptown, the Arts District, and Klyde Warren Park. Come discover the best in city living!