2017 Tolosa Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport air conditioning ceiling fan oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Casa View includes ceiling fans, central heat and air, a fenced-in backyard, laminate and vinyl flooring, washer and dryer connections, a convenient carport, and a storage room outside. The home is minutes from everything you could possibly need; Fiesta Mart, Ross, Marshall's and HomeGoods, McDonald's, The Home Depot, Taco Bell, O'Reilly's, GNC, Lochwood Branch Library, Pollo Regio and SO MUCH more! The home is also just a short drive from Casa View Elementary School and Park.