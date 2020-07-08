All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:37 AM

Location

2017 Tolosa Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Casa View includes ceiling fans, central heat and air, a fenced-in backyard, laminate and vinyl flooring, washer and dryer connections, a convenient carport, and a storage room outside. The home is minutes from everything you could possibly need; Fiesta Mart, Ross, Marshall's and HomeGoods, McDonald's, The Home Depot, Taco Bell, O'Reilly's, GNC, Lochwood Branch Library, Pollo Regio and SO MUCH more! The home is also just a short drive from Casa View Elementary School and Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Tolosa Drive have any available units?
2017 Tolosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 Tolosa Drive have?
Some of 2017 Tolosa Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Tolosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Tolosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Tolosa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 Tolosa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2017 Tolosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Tolosa Drive offers parking.
Does 2017 Tolosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Tolosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Tolosa Drive have a pool?
No, 2017 Tolosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Tolosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2017 Tolosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Tolosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 Tolosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

