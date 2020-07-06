2014 Main St

Amenities
It’s time to downsize your life. You and I know it’s about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it’s not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you’ve decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You’ll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you.
Apartment Amenities
Built-in Microwave Oven
Choice of Different Finish Packages and Colors
City, Park and Pool Terrace Views Available
Contemporary Stainless Steel Appliance Package
Deep Sinks with Vegetable Sprayer
Designer Light Fixtures
Dishwasher
Eco-Friendly Bamboo Floors in Living and Dining Rooms
Eco-Friendly Energy Efficient Appliances
Expansive Wall-to-Wall Windows in Select Suites
Full-Size Refrigerator with Bottom Freezer
Granite Kitchen and Bath Countertops
In-Suite Bosch Stackable Washer and Dryer
Kitchens with Islands and/or Open Counters for Informal Dining
Large Bath Vanities with Built-in Storage Cabinets
Large Walk-In Closets
Private Balconies
Sleek Easy Cleaning Glass Top Stove and Oven
Spacious Baths with Ceramic Tile Floors and Glass Subway Tile
Two Story Penthouses Available
Upgraded Signature Suite Finish Package Available
Community Amenities
14th Floor R.L. Thornton Club Room and Outdoor Terrace Overlooking Dallas Skyline
24-hour emergency maintenance
24-hour front desk
24-Hour Health Club Quality Fitness Center
Adjacent to Main Street Garden Park and Dog Park
Community Room Available for Rental
Concierge Services
Conference and Boardroom Facilities
Eichler Influenced Architectural Design
Extraordinary Artwork in Lobby and Common Areas
Game Room with Billiards and Foosball Tables
Great Downtown Dallas Location
Indoor Cabana Lounge with Plasma TVs and Free Wifi
On-site garage parking
Outdoor Living Room
Outdoor Spa and Sun Deck with Cabanas
Poker Lounge with Table and Chips
Shaded Outdoor Dining/Grilling Pavilion
Sports Lounge/Bar Area with Big Screen TVs
State-of-the-Art Salt Water Pool with Spectacular Water Wall
Theater Room with Large Screen and Plush Seating
Walking Distance to Transit System
Walk to shops, restaurants and nightlife
Who is this crazy person?
Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!