2014 Main St

It’s time to downsize your life. You and I know it’s about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it’s not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you’ve decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You’ll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you.



Apartment Amenities



Built-in Microwave Oven



Choice of Different Finish Packages and Colors



City, Park and Pool Terrace Views Available



Contemporary Stainless Steel Appliance Package



Deep Sinks with Vegetable Sprayer



Designer Light Fixtures



Dishwasher



Eco-Friendly Bamboo Floors in Living and Dining Rooms



Eco-Friendly Energy Efficient Appliances



Expansive Wall-to-Wall Windows in Select Suites



Full-Size Refrigerator with Bottom Freezer



Granite Kitchen and Bath Countertops



In-Suite Bosch Stackable Washer and Dryer



Kitchens with Islands and/or Open Counters for Informal Dining



Large Bath Vanities with Built-in Storage Cabinets



Large Walk-In Closets



Private Balconies



Sleek Easy Cleaning Glass Top Stove and Oven



Spacious Baths with Ceramic Tile Floors and Glass Subway Tile



Two Story Penthouses Available



Upgraded Signature Suite Finish Package Available



Community Amenities



14th Floor R.L. Thornton Club Room and Outdoor Terrace Overlooking Dallas Skyline



24-hour emergency maintenance



24-hour front desk



24-Hour Health Club Quality Fitness Center



Adjacent to Main Street Garden Park and Dog Park



Community Room Available for Rental



Concierge Services



Conference and Boardroom Facilities



Eichler Influenced Architectural Design



Extraordinary Artwork in Lobby and Common Areas



Game Room with Billiards and Foosball Tables



Great Downtown Dallas Location



Indoor Cabana Lounge with Plasma TVs and Free Wifi



On-site garage parking



Outdoor Living Room



Outdoor Spa and Sun Deck with Cabanas



Poker Lounge with Table and Chips



Shaded Outdoor Dining/Grilling Pavilion



Sports Lounge/Bar Area with Big Screen TVs



State-of-the-Art Salt Water Pool with Spectacular Water Wall



Theater Room with Large Screen and Plush Seating



Walking Distance to Transit System



Walk to shops, restaurants and nightlife



Who is this crazy person?



Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!