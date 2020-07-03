2011 Cedar Springs Road

Amenities

Gorgeous Uptown two-story loft with stunning city views. Highlights include bright, open layout, stained concrete floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, updated kitchen with granite overlooking the dining and living rooms, spacious guest bedroom with large closet and private bath, second level living area and huge master suite with impressive closet space and master bath. Secure entry with two assigned covered parking spaces, recently updated pool and incredible city views. The best that urban living has to offer in a private, exclusive city retreat.