All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2011 Cedar Springs Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2011 Cedar Springs Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2011 Cedar Springs Road

2011 Cedar Springs Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2011 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75201
Uptown

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous Uptown two-story loft with stunning city views. Highlights include bright, open layout, stained concrete floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, updated kitchen with granite overlooking the dining and living rooms, spacious guest bedroom with large closet and private bath, second level living area and huge master suite with impressive closet space and master bath. Secure entry with two assigned covered parking spaces, recently updated pool and incredible city views. The best that urban living has to offer in a private, exclusive city retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Cedar Springs Road have any available units?
2011 Cedar Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 Cedar Springs Road have?
Some of 2011 Cedar Springs Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Cedar Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Cedar Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Cedar Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 2011 Cedar Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2011 Cedar Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Cedar Springs Road offers parking.
Does 2011 Cedar Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Cedar Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Cedar Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 2011 Cedar Springs Road has a pool.
Does 2011 Cedar Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 2011 Cedar Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Cedar Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 Cedar Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shelby 2707
2707 Shelby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219
Monaco On The Trail
3003 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Cirque
2500 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Magnolia off Sylvan
707 Seale Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Windsong
17717 Vail St
Dallas, TX 75287
Victor Prosper
195 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Churchill On The Park
7601 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University