2003 Kraft Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities new construction

Piece of Artwork.No home like this in DFW, NEW CONSTRUCTION Master bedroom has a walk out balcony with views of Downtown Dallas. Upstairs has a GmRm and 4 Bdrms. Downstairs bedrm can be used as a 2nd Master bedroom as it has an attached Full Bathroom and a covered patio or as an off and possibly AirBnB Ceiling fans in all bedrms. Recessed lighting everywhere!6 Ceiling Fans, Sconce Lights exterior.Two Covered patio in the backyard, granite kitchen with shaker style cabinets.All bathrms have granite tops. Porcelain Tile in wet areas, beautiful flrg, no carpet.Be part of the Proximity of Trinity Groves, Medical District and 3 miles to Downtown Dallas.Home will be delivered furnished. Great Corporate rental!